Report: Old Fort driver had outstanding warrants and drugs
Report: Old Fort driver had outstanding warrants and drugs

  • Updated
Kenneth Wayne Tipton

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kenneth Wayne Tipton, 40, address listed as Oakdale Road in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana and fictitious or altered title or registration card or tag.

Watson stopped a Honda CRV at the intersection of Pinnacle Church and Deer Park roads at 5:21 p.m. on Sunday, April 4 and found Tipton driving the vehicle with a fictitious plate. Upon checking for warrants, communications advised the deputy that Tipton was wanted.

The deputy took Tipton into custody, searched him and seized methamphetamine and marijuana from his person.

A court official set a $5,500 bond.

