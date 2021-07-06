 Skip to main content
Report: Old Fort break-in suspect had stolen property in his possession
Report: Old Fort break-in suspect had stolen property in his possession

7 David Lee Carter.jpeg

David Lee Carter

Law enforcement officers said a break-in suspect triple dipped.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged David Lee Carver, 25, address listed as Davistown Church Road in Old Fort, with three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of breaking and entering and one count of second-degree burglary.

A Davistown Road resident reported that someone broke into his house three times in a week – the first being Saturday morning, April 3; the second on Monday afternoon, April 5; and the last one on the morning of Friday, April 9.

Carver was caught on camera at the residence, according to police. He reportedly stole a nail gun, a paint sprayer, a welder, an air compressor, two power saws, two pressure washers, hunting gear and gallons of house paint.

Carver was found in possession of some of the stolen property when detectives questioned him.

Carver received no bond at the time and has since been released.

