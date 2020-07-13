Report: Nebo woman stopped for traffic violations had meth

A Marion woman faces a drug charge following a traffic stop.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Angela Mustin, 48, address listed as Harmony Grove Road in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine.
At 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, Watson stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Greenlee and East Carson streets in Old Fort for traffic violations.
He found Mustin driving. A subsequent search of her person turned up .25 gram of methamphetamine.
After further investigation, Mustin was arrested on Wednesday, June 17.
Mustin got a $5,000 bond.
