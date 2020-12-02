Report: Nebo woman faces drug charge following traffic stop

A Nebo woman faces a drug charge following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandy Leigh Whitson, 42, address listed as Chestnut Oak Forest Drive in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, May 7, Watson stopped a Volkswagen on U.S. 70 East in Nebo for multiple traffic violations and found Whitson driving.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up an unknown substance, which was sent to the SBI lab for testing. Those results determined the substance was methamphetamine.

A court official set a $2,000 bond.