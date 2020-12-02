 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Nebo woman faces drug charge following traffic stop
0 comments
top story

Report: Nebo woman faces drug charge following traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Nebo woman faces a drug charge following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandy Leigh Whitson, 42, address listed as Chestnut Oak Forest Drive in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, May 7, Watson stopped a Volkswagen on U.S. 70 East in Nebo for multiple traffic violations and found Whitson driving.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up an unknown substance, which was sent to the SBI lab for testing. Those results determined the substance was methamphetamine.

A court official set a $2,000 bond.

3 Brandy Leigh Whitson.jpeg

Brandy Leigh Whitson
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics