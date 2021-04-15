 Skip to main content
Report: Nebo woman charged with possessing drugs in jail
editor's pick top story

Report: Nebo woman charged with possessing drugs in jail

  • Updated
16 Sharron Bryant Goodlett.jpeg

Sharron Bryant Goodlett

 SUBMITTED

A Nebo woman with outstanding warrants was charged with having drugs in jail, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Kyle Gibson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Sharron Bryant Goodlett, 35, address listed as Boulder Drive in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in jail.

At 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, Gibson responded to a Marion residence in reference to Goodlett trespassing on the property. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, communications advised that Goodlett had multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Gibson took the suspect to jail, where detention officers located methamphetamine on her person.

A court official set a $12,000 bond.

