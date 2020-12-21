Report: Nebo woman arrested on drug charges

A Nebo woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop.

Deputy Jordon Frisbee of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kimberly Suzanne Johnson, 37, address listed as Sadie Drive in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, expired registration card or tag, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, Frisbee was patrolling Harmony Grove Road, when he spotted a Honda Accord with an expired tag. Johnson, who was driving on a suspended license, was behind the wheel.

A subsequent search of Johnson’s belongings turned up 5 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A court official set a $11,500 bond.