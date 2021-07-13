 Skip to main content
Report: Nebo suspect choked female, wrecked car and fought with officers
Report: Nebo suspect choked female, wrecked car and fought with officers

14 Cody Adam Winegardner.jpeg

Cody Adam Winegardner

A man facing charges after a domestic disturbance and car crash fought with officers at the magistrate's office and tried to take a deputy's gun, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Kyle Gibson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Adam Winegardner, 29, address listed as Old N.C. 126 in Nebo, with assault by strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and assault on a government official or employee.

Gibson, as well as troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol, responded at 4:36 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 to an overturned vehicle due to an alleged domestic dispute on Old N.C. 126 in Nebo.

An investigation showed that Winegardner got into an argument with a female in the car and started choking her while she was driving, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The driver escaped, at which time Winegardner fled in the car and flipped it into a ditch.

Gibson took Winegardner into custody at the scene and located methamphetamine on him, the sheriff's office said.

While at the magistrate’s office, Winegardner attempted to take Gibson’s gun, fought with Gibson and state troopers, tried to run from officers and, during the struggle, tore Gibson’s uniform pants and shirt.

A court official set a $45,000 bond.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender information site shows Winegardner has previous convictions for common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

