Report: Nebo shooting suspect taken into custody

A man wanted in a Sunday night shooting turned himself in to authorities Tuesday afternoon.

Cody Thomas Brown, 25, address listed as Mae Drive in Nebo, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, deputies were called to Owl Hollow Road and found a 29-year-old man in the yard with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Brown and said he shot the victim then fled in his vehicle.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.