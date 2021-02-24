Report: Nebo man wanted on drug charges found with more drugs

A Nebo man facing previous drug charges now faces new drug charges, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Mitchell Ray Roper, 29, address listed as Wheeler Drive in Nebo, with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office went to Roper’s Wheeler Drive home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 8 in reference to a separate case and to serve Roper with active warrants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In October 2020, Alkire charged Roper with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Roper failed to appear in court on the charges and warrants were issued for his arrest.

While at the Wheeler Drive residence in January serving the outstanding warrants on the drug offenses, deputies located more methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.