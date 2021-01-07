Report: Nebo man found in possession of stolen tag

A Nebo man was charged with possessing a stolen license plate from the Hickory area, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Seth Leopold of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Wael Ali Hafez, 54, address listed as Watson Road in Nebo, with possession of stolen goods.

Leopold and other deputies responded to Watson Road at 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in reference to a civil issue.

While on the scene, deputies checked the license plate on Hafez’s vehicle and learned that the tag was stolen out of Hickory.

A court official set a $300 bond.