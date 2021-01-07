 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Nebo man found in possession of stolen tag
0 comments

Report: Nebo man found in possession of stolen tag

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
8 Wael Ali Hafez.jpeg

Wael Ali Hafez

 SUBMITTED

A Nebo man was charged with possessing a stolen license plate from the Hickory area, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Seth Leopold of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Wael Ali Hafez, 54, address listed as Watson Road in Nebo, with possession of stolen goods.

Leopold and other deputies responded to Watson Road at 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in reference to a civil issue.

While on the scene, deputies checked the license plate on Hafez’s vehicle and learned that the tag was stolen out of Hickory.

A court official set a $300 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics