Report: Nebo man charged in mail theft
Report: Nebo man charged in mail theft

  • Updated
A man has been charged with stealing checks from the mail and trying to get himself paid. 

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Devon Miller, 28, address listed as Briar Patch Lane in Nebo, with larceny and forgery.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, it was reported that someone stole checks from the Dover Insulation mailbox on U.S. 70 West.

Dover Insulation received a copy of one of the checks, which had been altered to “Devon Miller” in the “Pay To The Order Of” section.

Miller got a written promise to appear in court.

Joseph Devon Miller

