Report: Nebo man charged in drug bust

A Nebo man faces drug charges after deputies and police officers found more than two ounces of meth and two pounds of marijuana at a residence, authorities said on Thursday.

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Mitchell Ray Roper, 29, address listed as Wheeler Drive in Nebo, with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

On the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 29, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department searched Roper’s residence on Wheeler Drive in relation to a separate case. When they arrived on the scene, Roper fled into the woods behind the home but was apprehended a short time later, according to a news release.

While at the property, authorities seized 74.7 grams of methamphetamine and 916 grams of marijuana.

Roper was arrested on Friday, Jan. 8, following further investigation.

A court official set a $100,000 bond.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender website turned up no previous convictions for Roper.