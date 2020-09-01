 Skip to main content
Report: Morganton man found with stolen camper from McDowell
Report: Morganton man found with stolen camper from McDowell

  • Updated
A Burke County man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a camper in McDowell, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Chris Byrd of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Carlton James Rutherford Jr., 34, of Patton Road in Morganton, with larceny.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, deputies responded to Rutherford Drive in Nebo in reference to a stolen Starcraft camper.

While en route, Byrd received information that a red truck pulling the camper had stopped just inside of Burke County.

Byrd went to that area and located the truck, the camper and Rutherford with both vehicles.

The camper was recovered.

Rutherford got a $3,000 bond.

Carlton James Rutherford Jr.

