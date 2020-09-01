Report: Morganton man found with stolen camper from McDowell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Burke County man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a camper in McDowell, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Chris Byrd of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Carlton James Rutherford Jr., 34, of Patton Road in Morganton, with larceny.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, deputies responded to Rutherford Drive in Nebo in reference to a stolen Starcraft camper.

While en route, Byrd received information that a red truck pulling the camper had stopped just inside of Burke County.

Byrd went to that area and located the truck, the camper and Rutherford with both vehicles.

The camper was recovered.

Rutherford got a $3,000 bond.