Report: Meth found during probation search in Marion

An Old Fort man faces a drug charge after a search of a home in Marion, authorities said Thursday.

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged David Jamie Effler, 38, address listed as Lackey Town Road in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine.

Taylor assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of a residence on Austin Drive in Marion on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Effler was there visiting.

They located approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine among Effler’s belongings.

Effler got a $10,000 bond.