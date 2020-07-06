Report: McDowell trio's mini-crime spree results in kidnapping charges and more

Three McDowell residents face charges after going on what authorities called a "mini-crime spree."
Detective Van Williams of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Destinee Na’Tia Campbell, address listed as Chinqapin Trail in Old Fort; 25-year-old Justin Ray Messer, address listed as Lakeview Drive North in Marion; and 30-year-old Zachery Nathaniel Owenby, address listed as Jack Taylor Road in Marion, with second-degree kidnapping, attempted common law robbery and attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Deputy T.J. Madden charged Owenby with resisting a public officer and assault on a government official or employee and Campbell with resisting a public officer.
Deputy Jared Cody charged Owenby with damage to real property and damage to personal property.
On Saturday, June 27, the trio of suspects went on a mini-crime spree.
At 6:15 a.m., Campbell and Owenby arrived at the home of an acquaintance on Lillies Drive in Marion and Owenby got into an argument with the homeowner, at which time Owenby broke a window out of the house and then fired two shots into the victim’s car.
At approximately 9:15 a.m., Campbell, Messer and Owenby got behind a vehicle at a stop sign at the intersection of Zion Hill and Sugar Hill roads. The passengers, Campbell and Owenby, jumped from their automobile, approached the victim’s car, attempted to open the doors, violently beat on the windows and made multiple threats. Messer, who was the driver, kept the victim’s vehicle blocked in until traffic moved, and the victim was able to drive away. The victim got a tag number and notified authorities.
At 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on the Interstate 40 westbound ramp off Sugar Hill Road in reference to a disturbance involving Campbell and Owenby. When deputies arrived on the scene, they attempted to take the pair into custody, at which time they resisted arrest, and Owenby shoved one of the deputies.
Owenby got a $113,600 bond, Messer a $76,000 bond and Campbell a $102,500 bond.
