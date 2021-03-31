Report: McDowell student in possession of BB gun, pocket knife and drugs on school property

A McDowell student faces charges after a search turned up synthetic marijuana, a BB gun and a pocket knife, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy Tommy Lytle of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Daniel Stewart, 18, address listed as Cannon Farm Road in Marion, with two counts of possession of a weapon on educational property and one count each of possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

On the morning of Wednesday, March 3, sheriff’s deputies, along with K-9 Jaz, and school personnel conducted a search for narcotics in the parking lot of McDowell High.

Jaz detected the odor of drugs in a vehicle belonging to Stewart.

A search of the car turned up a dab pen, a BB gun, a pocket knife, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A court official set a $11,000 bond.