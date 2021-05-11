Report: McDowell sex offender tracked to Virginia

A McDowell County registered sex offender was found in Virginia, authorities said Tuesday.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged April Nicole Chrisawn, 38, address listed as Sagebrush Drive in Marion, with a sex offender registry violation (failure to change address), removing or tampering with satellite-based monitoring equipment and larceny.

State officials reported on Friday, April 9 that they were having trouble tracking Chrisawn, who is a registered sex offender and on court-ordered satellite-based monitoring, and were unable to contact her.

Brown went to Chrisawn’s registered address on Sagebrush Drive and learned that Chrisawn had left a couple of weeks prior and did not report an address change to the Sheriff’s Office, which is required by law.

Chrisawn was apprehended in Virginia. She had removed the batteries from her satellite-based tracker.

A court official set a $65,000 bond.

Chrisawn was convicted of two counts of second-degree rape in McDowell County on Dec. 10, 2007. She was sentenced to 8 years and 1 month in prison and was released on Nov. 21, 2013. She registered as a sex offender on Nov. 22, 2013.

She has previous registry violations.