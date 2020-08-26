Report: McDowell jail inmate found with pills

A jail inmate is in more trouble after authorities discovered he had pills, according to a news release.
Lt. Andrew Loudermilk of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Aaron Devon Collins, 38, address listed as Currier Court in Marion, with possession of a controlled substance in jail.
On the evening of Thursday, Aug. 6, detention officers booked Collins into the local jail.
A subsequent search of the suspect and his belongings turned up 3 Suboxone pills.
No bond information was available.
