Report: McDowell jail inmate fought detention officers and had meth in her possession
A Marion woman has been charged after a scuffle at the county jail, authorities said Tuesday.

Lt. Brian Scearse of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacquelyn Taylor Williams, 25, address listed as Tannery Springs Trail in Marion, with two counts of resisting a public officer and one count each of assault on a government official or employee, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in jail.

On the evening of Friday, April 30, detention officers searched Williams, an inmate in the county jail, for drugs, at which time she became combative, resisted officers and attempted to bite one of them.

Authorities found methamphetamine on Williams’ person.

A court official set a $21,000 bond.

Williams

