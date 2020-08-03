You have permission to edit this article.
Report: McDowell jail inmate faces drug charge
Lt. Andrew Loudermilk of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Dylan Michael Bauserman, 24, address listed as Jacktown Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in jail.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, Mitchell County deputies brought Bauserman to the McDowell County jail for him to be housed.

While Bauserman was being booked in, officers found .70 gram of meth on his person.

Bauserman got a $15,000 bond.

4 Dylan Michael Bauserman.jpg

Dylan Michael Bauserman

 Submitted photo
