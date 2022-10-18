Report: McDowell detective had motorcycle thief's number

A man accused of stealing motorcycles left his cellphone at the crime scene, authorities said on Tuesday.

Detective Richard Pittman with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 43-year-old Travis Dean Wilson of Nebo with two counts of felonious larceny of a motor vehicle. A magistrate set Wilson’s bond a $10,000 secured.

On Sept. 28, deputies responded to a Marion residence for a report of two missing motorcycles.

According to a news release, the homeowner located one of his motorcycles and the suspect not far from his residence. The suspect fled the area on foot. Deputies recovered a cellphone dropped by the suspect. Pittman accessed the phone and determined it belonged to Wilson. Both motorcycles were recovered.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database, Wilson has previous convictions for DWI, assault on a female, violation of a protective order, larceny, false report to police radio, wanton injury to personal property, resisting an officer and possession of drugs.