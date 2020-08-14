Report: McDowell detective charges sex offender with violating registry law

A convicted sex offender has been charged with violating the state's registry law.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged James Michael Revis, 41, address listed as homeless, with a sex offender registry violation.
Revis was convicted on June 24, 1996, in Buncombe County of taking indecent liberties with a minor. He registered as a sex offender in January 1997.
As part of the registry rules, Revis is required to keep the Sheriff’s Office informed of any change of address, phone number or additional method of contact and to appear in person at the Sheriff’s Office at specified times of the year to verify that address.
Revis did not show up to verify his address in June, and deputies had no way of contacting him.
Revis got a $5,000 bond.
