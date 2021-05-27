Report: McDowell deputy takes wanted man into custody and finds drugs

A Marion man with an outstanding warrant now faces an additional drug charge, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Eugene Johnson, 37, address listed as Jacktown Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

On the evening of Friday, May 14, Watson responded to Owl Hollow Road to locate Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

After taking the suspect into custody, a search of his person turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and pills.

A court official set a $3,000 bond.