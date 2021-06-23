Report: McDowell deputy stops vehicle for fictitious plate and finds drugs

A man driving a truck with a fictitious tag shortly before 1 a.m. on a Tuesday faces a drug charge, authorities said on Thursday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Arlie Kevin Davis, 48, address listed as Hidden Cove Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious license plate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Watson was on patrol on Epley Drive in Marion at 12:49 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, when he spotted a truck with a fictitious plate. He stopped the truck and found Davis driving.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a white crystal substance, which was sent to a state lab for identification. The results recently came back that the substance was methamphetamine, according to police.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.