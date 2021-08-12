Report: McDowell deputy stops vehicle and finds meth

A Hickory man found trouble in McDowell County, authorities said on Thursday.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Donald Alan Helms, 44, address listed as Hickory, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of an open container after consuming alcohol.

At 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, Jones stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 for multiple traffic violations.

Jones saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside the car. A subsequent search of Helms and the automobile turned up methamphetamine and a half-empty bottle of beer.

Helms got a written promise to appear in court.

A booking photo of Helms was not available.