 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: McDowell deputy stops vehicle and finds meth
0 comments

Report: McDowell deputy stops vehicle and finds meth

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
handcuffs-303207_1280 (2).jpg

A Hickory man found trouble in McDowell County, authorities said on Thursday.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Donald Alan Helms, 44, address listed as Hickory, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of an open container after consuming alcohol.

At 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, Jones stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 for multiple traffic violations.

Jones saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside the car. A subsequent search of Helms and the automobile turned up methamphetamine and a half-empty bottle of beer.

Helms got a written promise to appear in court.

A booking photo of Helms was not available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics