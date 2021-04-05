 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: McDowell deputy makes drug arrest
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: McDowell deputy makes drug arrest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Marion man faces a drug charge.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Zachary Allen Mills, 30, address listed as Jackson Street in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Watson responded to a call of a suspicious person on Old U.S. 221 South in Glenwood shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

Watson found Mills in the area, and, when searching the suspect, located methamphetamine on his person.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.

6 Zachary Allen Mills.jpeg

Zachary Allen Mills

 SUBMITTED
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House celebrates Easter virtually

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics