Report: McDowell deputy makes drug arrest

A Marion man faces a drug charge.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Zachary Allen Mills, 30, address listed as Jackson Street in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

Watson responded to a call of a suspicious person on Old U.S. 221 South in Glenwood shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

Watson found Mills in the area, and, when searching the suspect, located methamphetamine on his person.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.