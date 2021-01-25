 Skip to main content
Report: McDowell deputy gets punched breaking up domestic dispute
Report: McDowell deputy gets punched breaking up domestic dispute

  • Updated
A deputy trying to break up a fight between two women in Old Fort was punched in the face by one of them, authorities said on Monday

Deputy Kyle Gibson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Melissa Parker Ailes, 33, address listed as Cole Street in Old Fort, with assault on a government official.

On Friday night, Jan. 22, Gibson responded to a domestic disturbance on Bulo Carver Road in Old Fort.

While there, Gibson tried to break up a dispute between two women, at which time Ailes punched him in the face.

A court official set a $1,000 bond.

26 Melissa Parker Ailes.jpeg

Melissa Parker Ailes

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
