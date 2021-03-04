Report: McDowell Deputy checks suspicious vehicle and finds meth on occupants

Two men face drug charges after a deputy checked out a suspicious car, authorities said Thursday.
Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 38-year-old Paul Burton Smith, address listed as Maple Avenue in Marion, and 38-year-old Jason Jeffrey Spencer, address listed as Morristown, Tenn., with possession of methamphetamine.
On the afternoon of Sunday, Feb.7, while on patrol on U.S. 70 East, Watson spotted a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot.
He approached the car and spoke with Smith, the driver, and Spencer, the passenger.
A subsequent search of the men turned up methamphetamine on each.
A court official set $5,000 bonds each.
