Report: McDowell Deputy checks suspicious vehicle and finds meth on occupants
Report: McDowell Deputy checks suspicious vehicle and finds meth on occupants

Two men face drug charges after a deputy checked out a suspicious car, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 38-year-old Paul Burton Smith, address listed as Maple Avenue in Marion, and 38-year-old Jason Jeffrey Spencer, address listed as Morristown, Tenn., with possession of methamphetamine.

On the afternoon of Sunday, Feb.7, while on patrol on U.S. 70 East, Watson spotted a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot.

He approached the car and spoke with Smith, the driver, and Spencer, the passenger.

A subsequent search of the men turned up methamphetamine on each.

A court official set $5,000 bonds each.

5 Jason Jeffrey Spencer.jpg

Jason Jeffrey Spencer
5 Paul Burton Smith.jpg

Paul Burton Smith
