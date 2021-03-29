Report: McDowell deputy chases suspect, finds methamphetamine

A Marion man faces drug charges after fleeing on motorcycle from a checkpoint, authorities said Monday.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon Kyle McNeil, 44, address listed as Finley Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to heed a blue light and siren.

At 10:51 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, Jones and other authorities were conducting a license checkpoint on N.C. 226 South, when a motorcycle approached but didn’t stop. Jones followed the motorcycle and found it wrecked on Jacktown Road.

The driver, later identified as McNeil, fled from the scene. The deputy pursued McNeil and caught him a short distance later.

A search of the suspect’s person turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.