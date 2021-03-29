 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: McDowell deputy chases suspect, finds methamphetamine
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: McDowell deputy chases suspect, finds methamphetamine

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Marion man faces drug charges after fleeing on motorcycle from a checkpoint, authorities said Monday.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon Kyle McNeil, 44, address listed as Finley Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to heed a blue light and siren.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 10:51 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, Jones and other authorities were conducting a license checkpoint on N.C. 226 South, when a motorcycle approached but didn’t stop. Jones followed the motorcycle and found it wrecked on Jacktown Road.

The driver, later identified as McNeil, fled from the scene. The deputy pursued McNeil and caught him a short distance later.

A search of the suspect’s person turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.

30 Brandon Kyle McNeil.jpeg

Brandon Kyle McNeil

 SUBMITTED
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nike Denies Involvement With Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes’

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics