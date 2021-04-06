 Skip to main content
Report: McDowell deputy assisting wildlife officers finds drugs on suspect
Report: McDowell deputy assisting wildlife officers finds drugs on suspect

Deputy Morgan Bocanegra of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged John Edward Conner, 24, address listed as Reel Hollow Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

On the night of Wednesday, March 17, Bocanegra assisted N.C. Wildlife Resource officers at Black Bear Landing on Lake James Road. Wildlife officers saw a truck in a no parking zone with two occupants inside.

Authorities searched both men. On Conner’s person, they located methamphetamine and pills, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

A court official set a $5,500 bond.

7 John Edward Conner.jpeg

Conner
