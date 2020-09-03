Report: McDowell deputy arrests suspect on drug charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Nathan Gene Roberts, 40, address listed as Marshall, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, Robinson spotted a suspicious vehicle stopped on the side of U.S. 221 North. He approached and found Roberts behind the wheel.

While Robinson was investigating, he saw Roberts throw something out the driver’s side window, which turned out to be 7.40 grams of methamphetamine.

Roberts got a $10,000 bond.