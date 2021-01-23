 Skip to main content
Report: McDowell deputies stop truck and find gun, meth and drug paraphernalia
Report: McDowell deputies stop truck and find gun, meth and drug paraphernalia

A Marion man faces drug and gun charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Friday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Brian Loftis, 59, address listed as Roy Hollifield Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, Watson assisted other deputies after a stop of Loftis’s truck on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo for multiple traffic violations.

A subsequent search of the suspect and vehicle turned up a handgun, 14.54 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A court official set a $20,000 bond.

Kevin Brian Loftis
