 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: McDowell deputies seize meth and stolen gun at checkpoint
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Report: McDowell deputies seize meth and stolen gun at checkpoint

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
23 Brian Wesley Berry.jpeg

Brian Wesley Berry

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man faces drug and gun charges after attempting to avoid a license checkpoint, authorities said Friday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Brian Wesley Berry, 51, address listed as Dwight Berry Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and driving while license revoked.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cook and other deputies conducted a license checkpoint at the intersection of Zion Hill and Marler roads on the night of Tuesday, May 11. Berry approached in his vehicle, stopped and turned into a nearby driveway.

Deputies learned that Berry had outstanding warrants for his arrest and, upon searching, found a stolen gun in his vehicle and methamphetamine on his person.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford CEO says EV demand will sweep across America

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics