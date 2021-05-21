Report: McDowell deputies seize meth and stolen gun at checkpoint

A Marion man faces drug and gun charges after attempting to avoid a license checkpoint, authorities said Friday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Brian Wesley Berry, 51, address listed as Dwight Berry Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and driving while license revoked.

Cook and other deputies conducted a license checkpoint at the intersection of Zion Hill and Marler roads on the night of Tuesday, May 11. Berry approached in his vehicle, stopped and turned into a nearby driveway.

Deputies learned that Berry had outstanding warrants for his arrest and, upon searching, found a stolen gun in his vehicle and methamphetamine on his person.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.