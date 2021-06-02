Report: McDowell deputies locate stolen gun during checkpoint

A Marion woman is in trouble for carrying a stolen handgun, authorities said on Wednesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Stacy Ann Pinkerton, 32, address listed as Welborn Drive in Marion, with possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Marion man reported on Sunday, April 11 that someone stole a handgun from his residence on Red Hill Drive.

On Sunday, May 16, Watson and others deputies conducted a license checkpoint at the intersection of Lytle Mountain and Nix Creek roads.

Pinkerton’s Chrysler came through the checkpoint, and, upon searching the vehicle, deputies located the stolen gun under the front seat.

A court official set a $6,000 bond.