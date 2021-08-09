Report: McDowell deputies find man asleep in stolen vehicle

Authorities said a Buncombe County man was found snoozing in the backseat of a stolen car in the parking lot of a Dollar General in McDowell.
Deputy Richard Pittman of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cory Douglas Wilde, 25, address listed as Leicester, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on U.S. 221 North shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5. While searching for a person involved in the dispute, they found a man sleeping in the back of a Ford Taurus at Dollar General.
They learned that the Taurus was stolen out of Knoxville, Tenn.
A court official set a $10,000 bond.
