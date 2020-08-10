Report: McDowell County Jail inmate broke cell window

An inmate in the McDowell County Jail has been charged with breaking a window in his cell, authorities said Monday.
Sgt. Ben Morgan of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged David Allen Whittington, 21, of Foxhound Drive in Nebo, with injury to real property.
On July 14, Whittington was housed in the McDowell County jail.
He broke a window in one of the cells.
Whittington got a written promise to appear in court.
