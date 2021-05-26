 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Marion woman violated domestic order, resisted deputies, had meth and made threats
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: Marion woman violated domestic order, resisted deputies, had meth and made threats

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
27 Wendy Renee Hartje.jpeg

Wendy Renee Hartje

A Marion woman faces several charges following a medical call, authorities said Wednesday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Wendy Renee Hartje, 50, address listed as Hensley Park Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, violation of a domestic violence protection order and resisting a public officer.

Deputy Robert Watson of the Sheriff’s Office also charged Hartje with communicating threats.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, deputies responded to Hensley Park Drive in reference to a medical call. Hartje was in the residence, and Cook had a restraining order to serve on her. Hartje became belligerent and refused to leave the house.

Once in custody, deputies searched the suspect and located methamphetamine on her person.

During the commotion, Hartje also threatened another female on the scene.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics