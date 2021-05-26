Report: Marion woman violated domestic order, resisted deputies, had meth and made threats

A Marion woman faces several charges following a medical call, authorities said Wednesday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Wendy Renee Hartje, 50, address listed as Hensley Park Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, violation of a domestic violence protection order and resisting a public officer.

Deputy Robert Watson of the Sheriff’s Office also charged Hartje with communicating threats.

At 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, deputies responded to Hensley Park Drive in reference to a medical call. Hartje was in the residence, and Cook had a restraining order to serve on her. Hartje became belligerent and refused to leave the house.

Once in custody, deputies searched the suspect and located methamphetamine on her person.

During the commotion, Hartje also threatened another female on the scene.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.