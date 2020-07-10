Report: Marion woman fled from deputy

Report: Marion woman fled from deputy

12 Autumn Willow Smith.jpg

Autumn Willow Smith

 SUBMITTED

A Marion woman has been charged after leading a deputy on a chase, authorities said Friday

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Autumn Willow Smith, 27, address listed as Sugar Hill Heights Drive in Marion, with fleeing to elude arrest.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, Brown witnessed a white Volkswagen Jetta run the red light at the intersection of North Main Street and U.S. 70 West at a high rate of speed. Brown activated her blue lights and siren and attempted to stop the car.

The driver, later identified as Smith, led Brown on a pursuit from U.S. 70 West to Old Greenlee Road to Parker Padgett Road. Deputies eventually lost sight of the Jetta, but Brown got the license plate number and traced the vehicle to Smith.

Smith got a $5,000 bond.

