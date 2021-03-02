 Skip to main content
Report: Marion woman faces drug charges after traffic stop
A Marion woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kimberly Suzanne Johnson, 37, address listed as Sadie Drive in Marion, with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

On the night of Wednesday, Dec. 16, Watson stopped a Honda Accord on Stacy Farm Road for traffic violations and found Johnson driving.

A subsequent search of the Honda revealed methamphetamine and various pills.

Johnson was arrested in February following further investigation.

A court official set a $6,000 bond.

Johnson
