Report: Marion woman accused of setting mother's house on fire

A Marion woman is accused of setting her mother's house on fire and assaulting family members, authorities said Tuesday.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Darlinda Adkins Robinson, 46, address listed as Shell Road in Marion, with arson.
Lt. Derrick McGinnis also charged Robinson with two counts of simple assault.
On Thursday, May 28, deputies responded to a house fire on Shell Road at a residence owned by Robinson’s mother.
While on the scene, deputies saw Robinson assault two of her family members who were there. Further investigation led detectives to believe Robinson was also responsible for the fire.
Robinson got a $41,000 bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.