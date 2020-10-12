Report: Marion suspect charged with drug offense after running from deputies

A Marion man was jailed on a drug charge and a resisting an officer charge after running from deputies, authorities said Monday.

Deputy T.J. Madden of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Allen Metcalf, 28, address listed as U.S. 221 North in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and resisting a public officer.

Deputy Gioia Holland also charged Metcalf with resisting a public officer.

Metcalf was wanted on outstanding warrants.

At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Madden, Holland and other deputies attempted to arrest Metcalf on U.S. 221 North, but he fled from them on foot.

Once catching up to him, Madden tried to take Metcalf into custody, at which time the suspect continued to resist arrest.

A search of his person and belongings turned up .20 gram of methamphetamine and a Suboxone pill.

A court official set bond at $11,000.