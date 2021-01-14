Report: Marion Sex offender charged with registry violation

A Marion sex offender has been charged with failing to abide by the state registry.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Lee England, 34, address listed as Habitat Drive in Marion, with a sex offender registry violation (failure to change address).

England was convicted on April 9, 2008, in McDowell County of second-degree sex offense and sexual battery. He was released from prison and registered as a sex offender in September 2014.

As part of the sex offender registry rules, England is required to report any change of address in person at the Sheriff’s Office within three business days of moving.

England registered his address at Mellow Yellow Drive in Marion in September 2020. An investigation revealed that he actually lived at Habitat Drive and did not report that address.

A court official set a $30,000 bond.