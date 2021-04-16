Report: Marion sex offender arrested again for registry violation

England was convicted on April 9, 2008, in McDowell County of second-degree sex offense and sexual battery. He was released from prison and registered as a sex offender in September 2014.

He was jailed this January on a registry violation after giving Sheriff’s Office officials an incorrect address. He was released from the county detention facility on Monday, March 22, and, by law, has three business days to provide the Sheriff’s Office with his address, which he failed to do.