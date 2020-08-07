Report: Marion pair found with stolen camper

Two people are charged with stealing an Old Fort man's camper.
Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Ashley Marie Frady, address listed as Carrie Street in Marion, and 22-year-old Austin Lee Revis, address listed as Gurleigh Loop in Marion, with larceny and possession of stolen goods.
An Old Fort man reported on Tuesday, July 7 that someone removed his 1991 Cole pop-up camper from property on Boyce Road.
Witnesses saw the stolen camper and notified authorities. An investigation led to Frady and Revis.
The camper was recovered.
Frady and Revis each got a $15,500 bond.
