You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Marion pair found with stolen camper
0 comments
top story

Report: Marion pair found with stolen camper

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Two people are charged with stealing an Old Fort man's camper.

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Ashley Marie Frady, address listed as Carrie Street in Marion, and 22-year-old Austin Lee Revis, address listed as Gurleigh Loop in Marion, with larceny and possession of stolen goods.

An Old Fort man reported on Tuesday, July 7 that someone removed his 1991 Cole pop-up camper from property on Boyce Road.

Witnesses saw the stolen camper and notified authorities. An investigation led to Frady and Revis.

The camper was recovered.

Frady and Revis each got a $15,500 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics