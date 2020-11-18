Report: Marion Pair caught with drugs and paraphernalia at license checkpoint

Two people face charges after encountering a license checkpoint, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.
Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged William Darrell Clark, 55, address listed as Wayne Street in Marion, with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Watson also charged Patricia Annette Chester, 48, of Wildberry Drive in Marion, with possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, McDowell County sheriff’s deputies were conducting a license checkpoint at the intersection of Old Highway 10 East and Wildlife Road in Nebo, when a Suzuki came through.
The driver had a suspended license. Clark and Chester were passengers in the car.
A subsequent search of the occupants revealed 2 ½ methadone wafers on Clark and drug paraphernalia among Chester’s belongings.
Troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol issued multiple citations.
Chester and Clark were issued citations. There were no booking photos.
