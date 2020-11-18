Report: Marion Pair caught with drugs and paraphernalia at license checkpoint

Two people face charges after encountering a license checkpoint, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged William Darrell Clark, 55, address listed as Wayne Street in Marion, with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Watson also charged Patricia Annette Chester, 48, of Wildberry Drive in Marion, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, McDowell County sheriff’s deputies were conducting a license checkpoint at the intersection of Old Highway 10 East and Wildlife Road in Nebo, when a Suzuki came through.

The driver had a suspended license. Clark and Chester were passengers in the car.

A subsequent search of the occupants revealed 2 ½ methadone wafers on Clark and drug paraphernalia among Chester’s belongings.

Troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol issued multiple citations.

Chester and Clark were issued citations. There were no booking photos.