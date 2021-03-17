Report: Marion man with protective order against him breaks into woman's house

A Marion man faces multiple charges after woman who had a protective order against him woke up to find him in her bedroom, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Alexander Paul Moore, 31, address listed as Whataway Drive in Marion, with two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order and one count each of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, first-degree burglary and domestic criminal trespass.

Detective Billie Brown charged Moore with three additional counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order.

On Sept. 11, 2020, a McDowell County District Court judge issued a domestic violence protection order against Moore. The victim is a Marion woman.

The suspect violated the order twice on Thursday, Jan. 7 when he went to the victim’s house on separate occasions, once crawling through a window with the intent of terrorizing her, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, the woman woke up to find Moore in her bedroom, where he physically assaulted her.

Then, on Monday, Feb. 1, Moore again went onto the victim’s property twice.

A court official set a $132,000 bond.