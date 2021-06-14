Report: Marion man set up campsite on prohibited property

A Marion man has been charged for setting up an illegal — and messy — campsite, authorities said Monday.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Billy Ray South Jr., 38, address listed as Old Linville Road in Marion, with trespassing on real property, littering and failure to extinguish a fire.

On multiple occasions in 2020, Jones responded to reports of a campsite that had been set up under a bridge on American Thread Road in Woodlawn. The deputy found South with the campsite and gave him several warnings to clear the area of his trash and not be back on the property.

Also on multiple occasions, local, state and federal authorities warned South about leaving campfires unattended.

On Nov. 26, 2020, Jones again responded to a report of a campsite in that area and found an unattended fire, South’s property and trash.

South was just recently located and charged.

South was given a written promise to appear in court.