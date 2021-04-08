Report: Marion man set fire to porch of residence

A Marion man has been charged with arson for setting fire to a porch, authorities said Thursday.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Brian Loftis, 59, address listed as Roy Hollifield Road in Marion, with first-degree arson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, a small fire broke out on the back porch of a home on Red Oak Drive in Nebo.

An investigation led to Loftis, who was seen leaving the house shortly after the fire started.

Loftis was given no bond at the time but has since been released.