 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Marion man set fire to porch of residence
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: Marion man set fire to porch of residence

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Marion man has been charged with arson for setting fire to a porch, authorities said Thursday.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Brian Loftis, 59, address listed as Roy Hollifield Road in Marion, with first-degree arson.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, a small fire broke out on the back porch of a home on Red Oak Drive in Nebo.

An investigation led to Loftis, who was seen leaving the house shortly after the fire started.

Loftis was given no bond at the time but has since been released.

9 Kevin Brian Loftis.jpeg

Kevin Brian Loftis
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces actions to tackle gun 'epidemic'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics