Report: Marion man ripped off two businesses and stole money from a vehicle
Report: Marion man ripped off two businesses and stole money from a vehicle

  • Updated
  • 1
2 Jeremiah Lee Boone.jpeg

Jeremiah Lee Boone

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man faces several criminal charges, including stealing a gun from a business that was once both a pharmacy and gun store, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy Adam Burnette of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremiah Lee Boone, 43, address listed as Fairview Road in Marion, with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny.

Lt. Jason Cook of the Sheriff’s Office also charged Boone with larceny of a firearm and larceny.

Employees of Shuford’s Convenience Store, on U.S. 70 West, reported shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 that a man came into the store and stole merchandise then went outside and took money from a vehicle in the parking lot.

It was also reported that someone went into McDowell Family Pharmacy, on U.S. 70 West, shortly before 7:30 p.m. the same day and removed a gun, ammunition and a range finder, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

According to McDowell Family Pharmacy's website, the pharmacy side of the business moved to 40 W Main. St. Old Fort in spring of 2020, but the gun store remains on U.S. 70 West.

Boone was caught on camera committing the crimes at both businesses, the sheriff's office said.

A court official set a $15,000 bond.

