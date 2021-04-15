 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Marion man pulls knife during dispute
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: Marion man pulls knife during dispute

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
16 Jacob Channing Cable.jpeg

Jacob Channing Cable

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man faces charges after pulling a knife and cutting another man during an argument, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Channing Cable, 28, address listed as North Main Street in Marion, with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to real property and second-degree trespassing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Hankins Road.

An investigation revealed that Cable and the 70-year-old male victim got into an argument, at which time Cable brandished a knife and cut the victim on the chest, causing minor injuries.

Cable left the residence but returned before deputies arrived and broke a door and windows in the house.

A court official set a $6,500 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible drone footage shows eerie frozen village in Russia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics