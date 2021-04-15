Report: Marion man pulls knife during dispute

A Marion man faces charges after pulling a knife and cutting another man during an argument, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Channing Cable, 28, address listed as North Main Street in Marion, with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to real property and second-degree trespassing.

At 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Hankins Road.

An investigation revealed that Cable and the 70-year-old male victim got into an argument, at which time Cable brandished a knife and cut the victim on the chest, causing minor injuries.

Cable left the residence but returned before deputies arrived and broke a door and windows in the house.

A court official set a $6,500 bond.